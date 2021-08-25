Shop Local Northumberland.

Northumberland County Council’s Shop Local, Shop Northumberland campaign is releasing its next promotional video focusing on businesses along the county’s coast to help get the message out over the summer months.

The video includes Berwick’s The Mule on Rouge café, owned by Sion Gates and Zoe Long; Lumiere Amble, a gift shop at Amble Harbour owned by Diane Dunn and J Herron & Sons, a family jeweller in Blyth, run by John Herron.

The Shop Local campaign was launched to highlight the diversity and quality of retailers and will encourage people to discover what is on their doorstep.

Many independent retailers in the county say they that after what has been a challenging and difficult time for them, they are experiencing a better summer with an increase in visitor numbers as people both locally and on holiday continue to shop local.

The Mule on Rouge café opened in 2017, when owners Siôn Gates and Zoe Long decided that the time was right to set their own course in the food and hospitality industry. They said that there had been an increase in their business in what would have traditionally been a quieter time of year.

Sion said: “Berwick is definitely busier than in previous years. The vast majority are on a staycation, and there are a lot more families who are spending their money in the independent shops which is great. As a local retailer we now need to build on this and make sure we are continuing to offer a quality product which is value for money.”

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business at Northumberland County Council, said: “We have been working closely with businesses and partners to ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to manage the predicted increase in visitors numbers, including those on staycation, day trippers and those holidaying closer to home.

Sion Gates from Berwick's Mule on Rouge.

“This has been a very difficult 18 months for our businesses, particularly in the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors so it is great to hear they are experiencing a more positive summer.

"Northumberland has an incredible range and variety of independent businesses, so I would encourage anyone coming into Northumberland, whether on holiday or daytripping, to make sure they Shop Local, Shop Northumberland.”

Diane Dunn from Lumiere Amble.

Blyth jeweller John Herron.