Ashington beauty spa celebrates winning prestigious award

Staff at the Active Northumberland Tranquillity Spa in Ashington celebrating their award.

The beauty team who operate the Active Northumberland Tranquillity Spa in Ashington have won Team of the Year at the prestigious North East Beauty Industry Awards.

The North East Beauty Awards recognise and reward the growth of the beauty sector and the success of the professionals working within it, from dentists and doctors to hair and beauty businesses, teams and clinics.

Spa Manager, Emily Sweet said: “There are so many fantastic beauty spas in the region, so to win in this category really is a fantastic achievement for us.

"I couldn’t believe it when they called out our name.

"It’s great to see our work recognised and shine a little spotlight on Ashington.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled with the news.

“Our team pride ourselves on offering our customers a first-class service from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.

"I think that is why our customers keep coming back to us and why the spa has gone from strength to strength since it opened in 2016.”

The Tranquillity Spa offers one of the most luxurious and relaxing thermal spa experiences in the county.

It boasts a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, aromatherapy room, monsoon showers, heated benches, foot spas and an ice feature.

In addition, there are three treatment rooms, a dedicated tanning room, manicure and pedicure bays and a team of great therapists who perform a range of procedures including massages and facials.

A spokesperson for Awards said: “The beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff.

“The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality.

"These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements, and we hope that they will keep up their amazing work.”