Ashington company celebrates 100 years supporting the world's cake makers

Culprit is celebrating 100 years as one of the UK’s leading cake decoration manufacturer and wholesaler.

From its roots as a family business founded in 1921, the organisation has been based in Ashington since 1947 and is now one of the largest employers in the area, with a multi-site team of more than 230 people working to design, source, manufacture and deliver products that service sugarcrafters and cake makers across the world.

Since 1921, George Thomas Culpitt’s business has grown from strength to strength through the generations of his family for 78 years until it was acquired in 1998 by DecoPac, the world’s largest supplier of cake decorations based in Minneapolis, USA.

The group was further bolstered with the acquisition in 2009 of another Ashington-based specialist manufacturer, Sugarfayre.

Sugarfayre’s expertise in the production of bespoke edible cake decorations makes it the market leader in the UK.

Culpitt occupies two large manufacturing sites in Ashington, producing hand-finished cake boards and innovative edible decorations to BRC standards, along with state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution operations.

A spokesperson said: “Culpitt has evolved and grown to meet ever-changing customer and consumer needs.

"Our investment in equipment and infrastructure has contributed to our overall success in reaching our centenary as the preferred trade supplier to a large and varied customer base.

"From independent cake decorators to high street bakeries, from online retailers, food service outlets to supermarkets, it is highly likely that every family has celebrated with our products over the years.

"After 100 years in the trade, Culpitt remains at the forefront of innovation and technology, holding a range of patents for their manufacturing processes.

"It is, however, the dedicated workforce that continues to be the foundation of the Culpitt story.

"Generations of local families have been at the core of our business success and we have taken great pride in our place in the local community.

"As the business grows, recruitment of enthusiastic local people is important, which means the business remains keen to welcome and develop new talent.”