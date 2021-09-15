Ashington pub to drop prices of food and drink for a day to highlight the impact of VAT on pubs

Food and drink prices at The Rohan Kanhai in Woodhorn Road will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

So, a pint of beer costing £1.99 will be reduced to £1.84 and a traditional breakfast costing £3.59 will cost £3.32 on the day.

At present all food and drink in pubs is subject to five per cent VAT as a result of the VAT cut by the Chancellor in July 2020.

However, this will change on October 1, when the VAT rate will rise to 12.5 per cent, with the government's aim of returning VAT to 20 per cent, in stages, in 2022.

The pub's manager, Kayla Herdman, said: "It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs and restaurants, in normal circumstances, pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"Customers coming to The Rohan Kanhai on September 23 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"However, as a result of the VAT increase to 12.5 per cent on October 1, we will have to increase food prices.

"Therefore, on Wednesday September 29, we will increase prices on our meals by 50p.