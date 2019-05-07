Blyth partnership gives boost to Newcastle company

A Newcastle firm has been given a boost thanks to support from a Blyth partnership.

Connected Energy’s innovative battery storage system has received specialist input from Narec Distributed Energy through a support programme designed to help north east companies develop electricity grid-related technology.

The support came as part of the Grid Connection Support Series, a programme run by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

William Hair, of Connected Energy, said: “The help from the Grid Connection Support Series was invaluable. It has allowed us to access world-leading knowledge, which ensures our products comply with all of the latest regulations.”

Bryan Dixon, of Narec Distributed Energy, said: “Supporting battery manufacturers is vital. The UK electricity grid requires significant amounts of storage to ensure that the UK can transition to 100 per cent renewables.

“Connected Energy is one of the few UK-based battery manufacturers of this scale, and it is incredibly important to us to support UK innovation in renewables and storage.”

Ravneet Kaur, innovation manager at ORE Catapult, said: “This is a great example of the Grid Connection Support Series delivering for a UK SME, enabling it to become more competitive as a result.

“The series provides great opportunities for companies to advance low carbon technology, research and innovation and I’d like to see more businesses take advantage of this opportunity.”

For more information on the Grid Connection Support Series, visit https://ore.catapult.org.uk/stories/egrid/