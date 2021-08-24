Britishvolt secures major partnership for Northumberland gigaplant

Britishvolt has entered into a long-term strategic partnership for the supply of responsibly sourced cobalt with Glencore.

Britishvolt has entered into a long-term strategic partnership for the supply of responsibly sourced cobalt with the world’s largest industrial producer and one of the largest recyclers, Glencore.

The news represents a major milestone for Britishvolt’s quest to assist vehicle manufacturers on their roadmap to electrification.

Orral Nadjari, Britishvolt CEO/Founder, said: “This is a huge step in the right direction for Britishvolt as we look to accelerate the transition to a low carbon society.

"By partnering with Glencore, we are locking in supply and derisking the project.

“Cobalt is a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries and knowing that we are being supplied with responsibly produced cobalt is a signal to the market that we are living by our values.

“This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our ESG Principles, including ‘applying best practice wherever possible’ as well as ‘assessing labour, human rights and ethical procurement performance of our suppliers’.

“We believe that to be a true pioneer in the battery cell manufacturing industry, Britishvolt must lead by example and ensure that its supply chains are as ethical, low carbon and sustainable as is possible.”

David Brocas, Head Cobalt Trader at Glencore, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Britishvolt, a pioneer in UK electric vehicle battery technology and production.

"The UK has a unique legacy of automotive innovation and Britishvolt’s ambition to power the next generation of mobility will add to this rich history.

“Our commitment to support our partners in meeting their requirements for essential battery ingredients is key to underpinning long-term supply agreements.

"As the mobility and energy transition accelerates, so does future demand for battery metals such as cobalt, copper and nickel.

"Glencore is already a leading producer and supplier of these metals, helping to underpin our ambition of achieving net zero total emissions by 2050.”

Britishvolt are moving ahead with plans for their gigafactory in Cambois, which will create 3,000 new jobs plus an additional 5,000 in the associated supply chains.