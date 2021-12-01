Businesswoman Nikki Masterman and her older brother Mark Smith.

Nikki Masterman spent almost a quarter of a century working for large corporate companies in the world of human resources.

She gained a wealth of knowledge and skills based on experience rather than the more traditional academic route to the top of her career.

However, a bad experience with an employer led to Nikki taking the company to a tribunal where she successfully represented herself thanks to the expertise she had in the subject.

Nikki and her HR team.

The experience however led to her falling out of love with HR and she temporarily spent time working away from the sector.

A chance conversation at a networking meeting led Nikki to re-evaluate her career path and she decided to set up her own HR firm primarily to help small businesses and also individuals going through disputes who didn’t have the expertise to help themselves.

The result is Inspired HR, and she has just moved her team into new office accommodation at Arms Evertyne House on Blyth Quayside.

Nikki said: “I'm very driven and highly motivated and because of the way that we work treating our clients as if they were part of our family, the business is going from strength to strength.

"I started as an independent consultant, and I now have an employed team of 10 plus many more specialist associates that allows us to provide a full business support service.

“I’m very excited to move into our first office which will help the team learn from each other by sharing our knowledge and skills.

"We have a great skill set and are quite unique in our business model which is rare in the UK due to us having our own employed solicitor following a change to the solicitor regulations in 2019.”

One of Nikki’s first members of the team was her older brother Mark Smith who has more than 30 years’ experience in running and owning businesses which is put to good use helping Nikki’s main customer base of SME’s.