Alyn Brewis Car Sales has been named a CarGurus 2021 Top Rated Dealer.

The CarGurus Top Rated Dealer Awards are given to car dealerships that have a 4.5-star average rating or higher and a minimum number of verified customer reviews submitted on the CarGurus platform in the last year.

Alyn Brewis, dealership owner, said: “Alyn Brewis is honoured to be named a CarGurus Top Rated Dealer in 2021.

"We set a high bar for customer satisfaction here, and this award is an unbiased testament to the exceptional service that we strive to provide our customers.

“In the years to come, we will continue to provide our customers with the same superior experience that earned us this industry accolade.”

Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus, said: “We are thrilled to recognise Alyn Brewis as a 2021 Top Rated Dealer.

“CarGurus is known as the leader for trust and transparency in car shopping, and we are proud to honour all of the dealerships that reflect the same values.

"The Top Rated Dealer program gives dealerships like Alyn Brewis the opportunity to showcase their customer service excellence, and we applaud their high standards.”