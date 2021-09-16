Company moves onto the Port of Blyth as part of its expansion

Hyserve Hydraulics and Controls has launched Hyserve Marine at the Port of Blyth.

Hyserve Hydraulics and Controls are launching an all-new Marine Division based at the Port of Blyth to provide rapid hydraulic service and maintenance to companies across the North of England and Scotland.

Since its launch, Hyserve Hydraulics and Controls has helped countless businesses across the UK with their hydraulic and servicing needs.

However, following significant interest from offshore marine, oil and gas sectors in recent months, the North East-based company is now investing significantly in the marine sector, forming an all-new division dedicated to the industry.

The investment has seen a new HQ opened at the Port of Blyth, enabling them to provide rapid, local, proximity based hydraulic servicing and maintenance.

Hyserve Marine Hydraulics will work closely with businesses not only in the Port of Blyth but across the North of England and Scotland, providing a comprehensive suite of services and products.

The opening of Hyserve Marine will work closely with the Port of Blyth’s apprenticeship scheme to add to the significant number of apprentices already placed into the regional marine industry in the past 12 months.

Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive of Port of Blyth, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Hyserve to the significant supply chain located at the Port and look forward to them contributing to the success of future projects taking place here.

"We also welcome their commitment to providing apprenticeship opportunities to the community of Blyth.”

John Crossman, Hyserve Marine managing director, said: “We are really excited to be launching the Hyserve Marine division.

"Being from the North East myself, it is fantastic to be opening a new office in the Port of Blyth, which is quickly becoming the heart of the UK’s growing offshore marine industry.

“As a region, the area has been underrepresented for too long, so we are delighted to be able to help demonstrate the skill and expertise of the local community.

"Our investment will provide significant recruitment opportunities to the local area while also helping to support countless local businesses as they recover.”