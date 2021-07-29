Some of the old industrial buildings on the Willowburn Trading Estate site, considered an eyesore by many, have already been demolished in preparation for building to commence.

Cramlington based Compass Developments (NE) Ltd have been appointed as contractors in charge of the construction process with the new hotel due to open in June 2022.

Plans put forward by developer Northumberlnd Estates, acting on behalf of Northern Commercial Properties Ltd, were granted planning permission last year.

The Alnwick Premier Inn will have 80 bedrooms.

The new hotel, which will also include an in-house bar/restaurant and parking for over 80 cars, is expected to create at least 30 full time jobs.

Barry Spall, development planner with Northumberland Estates, said: “Northumberland is becoming increasingly popular as a tourist destination, attracting a wide range of visitors, families, couples as well as larger groups and for everything from short breaks to longer stays.

“The addition of a well-known brand such as Premier Inn which is consistently voted the UK’s favourite hotel brand and is known for offering great service, value, dependability and consistency for leisure and business travellers, adds an extra dimension to the accommodation offer in the town.

“Creating a wide selection of visitor accommodation at a range of prices should help to increase the town’s appeal to visitors, with all the associated knock on benefits for the local economy.”

An example of how the integrated reception area will look.

Richard Aldread, regional head of construction for Premier Inn, said: “Premier Inn hotels in market towns like Alnwick do very well.

"The hotels attract a high number of business and leisure guests throughout the year and enjoy an above average occupancy rate.

“We are confident we will trade well in Alnwick and Premier Inn’s style of flexible accommodation, and successful marketing channels, will increase the choice for visitors wishing to stay overnight in the town and help to market it to people who may not currently visit.

“It feels good to be starting work on site to deliver the 80-bedroom hotel. All being well we will be welcoming our first guests in a year’s time.”

The Premier Inn site in Alnwick.

Previous plans for housing on the wider site were rejected by Northumberland County Council as it is designated as employment land.