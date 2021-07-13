The app for The Grand Station Lounge has been developed through the Northumberland Covid Business Response Programme (NCBRP).

Working with Newcastle based software developers, Boxmodel, the pub is able to customise the app to suit branding, menu items and pricing.

Not only this but the app will allow customers to book a table, order food and pay safely through the app, not only limiting social contact for staff and customers but also to allow for more effective service by freeing up staff time on taking orders and payment.

Al Stanfield, owner of The Grand Station Lounge in Ashington.

Owner Al Stanfield started at the premises at the age of 14 as a glass collector and worked his way up to barman to manager. When the previous owners were ready to move on they asked Al if he would like to buy the pub.

He has seen the pub go through lots of changes, but nothing compared to what the last year has bought not only the industry but the entire world.

The Grand Station Lounge was quick to adapt after the first lockdown, quickly moving to food and drink takeaway/delivery services as well as launching an entire new branch to the business, hiring out a fully licenced mobile bar for events across the region.

Hearing about the NCBRP through social media, owner Al Stanfield knew this unique opportunity was something he could not pass on.

He said: “We have been sticking to government guidelines since reopening, and now the app will enable us to do this safely as well as being a great addition to the business.”

The Grand Station Lounge has also received a website through the programme, as well as attending workshops with Business Northumberland to develop the skills needed to develop it.

“The website means we are able to promote and rent the van out, another part of our business that started as a result of lockdown,” said Al.

NCBRP is a new service for businesses that have been adversely affected by Covid.

The project is funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority and delivered by Advance Northumberland on behalf of Northumberland County Council and the Northumberland Business Hub.

To find out how NCBRP could support your business, please go to: https://northumberlandbusinessresponse.co.uk/