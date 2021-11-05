Cramlington firm on the road to success with in-house training programme

Joe Chan (left) and Tony Hunter both gained their Class 2 licences within five months after Moody Logistics set up its own driver apprentice scheme.

Joe Chan and Tony Hunter, both 24, are the first to graduate after Moody Logistics and Storage set up its own scheme back in May to overcome lengthy delays affecting the government-backed driver apprentice programme.

Joe, who gained his licence in four months, and Tony, who took five, are now making collections and deliveries across the North East.

The scheme has proved such a success that the Cramlington-based firm has just recruited it’s third driver apprentice, with a fourth planned later in the year.

It launched its own programme, in conjunction with Tyneside Training Services, as an alternative to the government scheme, which could take between 12 and 18 months to produce a qualified driver.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “We urgently needed to fast-track the training to address the nationwide shortage of HGV drivers and setting up our own scheme was the ideal solution.

“We deliver the same high standard of training and skills that allows someone to pass a test within four months.

"This is vital at a time when we need trucks on our roads to support the UK economy.”

Joe, from Morpeth, previously worked in property management and fulfilled an ambition to swap his desk for the open road, whilst Tony, from Dudley, applied through the government’s Kickstart scheme but switched to Moody’s driver apprentice scheme due to his previous experience as a delivery driver.

Joe said: “The standard of training and support provided by Moody’s driver apprenticeship programme meant that I was able to pass my Class 2 within four months, which allowed me to start earning a higher wage while making a valuable contribution to the business.”

Tony added: “This is a fantastic opportunity and I’d like to thank Moody’s for giving me the chance to progress my career.”

Moody’s also recruited 36-year-old former transport manager and taxi driver Ray Armstrong, of Seaton Burn, who despite his lack of truck driving experience, impressed with his enthusiasm and dedication.