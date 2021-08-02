Cramlington firms support German enterprise expansion in Northumberland

L-R: Caroline Moody, Marcus Lux and Matthew Fretwell in Moody Logistics’ storage facility.

Moody Logistics and Storage and its sister company MCR Services have been working closely with premium home appliance brand Gastroback since its UK launch last summer.

The established German concern, which has an office in Morpeth, selected the companies because of their reputation and ability to offer reworking, storage, and transportation services all on one site.

Moody Logistics provides extensive warehouse facilities together with a pick and pack service for Gastroback’s range of 50 plus products, as well as ensuring orders are delivered on time to retailers and end-users around the country.

Meanwhile, rework specialists MCR Services fit UK plugs to those appliances shipped directly from Germany.

Marcus Lux, Gastroback’s head of export and business development, said: “We have experienced a huge demand for our quality products since launching in the UK.

"This has been helped by the fact that people have been spending more time in their kitchens during the pandemic cooking and baking.

“Very quickly, we had to increase our shipments to cope with increasing orders, particularly for such items as bread makers, waffle makers, coffee machines and raclette fondue sets.

“Fortunately, Moody Logistics and MCR Services have been able to support our UK growth ambitions and I believe this will develop into a long-term relationship.”