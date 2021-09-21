Sue Shaw-Toomey in her gorgeous garden.

Sue Shaw-Toomey runs her Toomey Legal practice from the historical Surveyors House in Cramlington Village which first appeared in maps of the town in the mid 1800s.

The building was previously a family home, an undertakers home for the nearby St Nicholas Church, and a quarry managers office.

The fact that the property was once a quarry office is still very much evident as the building’s garden is built deep into the heart of the remains of the sandstone walled quarry. Extending to around 70 metres, the garden has ample space to redevelop its original vegetable plot, several lawned areas and even a secret garden accessible via a well hidden path.

“This garden is one of Cramlington’s hidden treasures and there is history everywhere you look, with the quarry walls and stonework being very prominent,” said Sue. “It is also very secluded and private and has scope for use by community groups for activities which promote wellness and good mental health.”

Sue is inviting local community groups and charities in Cramlington to contact her to see if she can allocate them sections of the garden to carry out various activities, including creating sustainable and organic vegetable beds, flower planting and basic garden maintenance.

“I don’t want people to think that I am just looking for a free gardener as we already use professionals for that, but I do want to make our office garden more accessible to people who really need the benefits that gardens like this can bring, such as tranquilly, exercise and mindfulness,” she said.

“We are able to supply any tools needed and a nice cup of tea too, but what we really want to give are the positive feelings you can get by working with nature outdoors.”

To launch the Toomey Legal Community Gardening Project, she is holding an open day in the garden for interested parties and invited guests this Thursday (September 23).

It will also raise much-needed funds for a charity close to Sue’s heart and business, Oasis Community Housing, which provides quality housing for vulnerable people in the local community.