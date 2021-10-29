EDF Renewables enters new partnership with Blyth Offshore Wind Farm

A new partnership has been announced for EDF Renewables Blyth offshore wind farm.

Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), via its wholly owned subsidiary Vantage RE Ltd (Vantage RE), now owns 49% of the shares of the Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Limited (BODL).

EDF Renewables UK remains the majority shareholder and owns a 51% share, which includes the existing 41.5MW wind farm and the development rights for the new Blyth floating offshore wind farm project which will have a capacity of up to 58.4MW.

EDF Renewables will also continue to provide asset management services to the existing operational wind farm and to lead the development of the floating offshore project.

EDF Renewables UK CEO Matthieu Hue said: “Blyth is an innovative site which allows us to experiment with new technologies in offshore wind energy and we are very happy to start a partnership with Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

"These kind of partnerships demonstrate the quality of the assets we develop and the appeal of our business for investment partners.

"They also allow us to invest in new renewables projects.”

TNB’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Ir. Baharin Din said: “The strategic partnership with EDF Renewables marks TNB’s foray into the international offshore wind sector, diversifying beyond the Group’s existing onshore wind and solar portfolios in the UK that have been in operation over the last four years.

"With this alliance, both TNB and EDF Renewables reiterate our shared vision and commitment in driving sustainable development towards a low carbon society.