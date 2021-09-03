Energy firm creating new jobs as it expands

Kinewell Energy is creating eight new jobs

Kinewell Energy, based in North Shields, has created eight new green jobs following its success in securing a share of the £1.7million match funding available through the technology demonstration strand of the TIGGOR programme.

The company’s first software solution, Kinewell Layout Optimisation of Cable (KLOC), delivers savings of approximately 20 per cent of an offshore wind cable system’s capital expenditure over the project lifetime.

Kinewell Energy’s TIGGOR-funded project will see a new-to-market game-changing technology related to offshore wind inter-array cable systems being developed, substantially contributing towards the industry’s continuous cost reduction trajectory.

Kinewell Energy is a rapidly growing company and has a successful history of delivering both interarray optimisation consultancy and KLOC licensing to the European, Japanese, US and Chinese offshore wind markets.

The team have experience of delivering over 13.1 GW of offshore wind cable layout optimisation projects, in addition to those projects undertaken by clients under license.

Some of the new jobs are part-funded by the UK Government Kickstart Scheme and are aimed at 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment.

The jobs also follow innovation support through the Innovation SuperNetwork’s Catalysing Innovation in North East Clusters project, the North East Business Innovation Centre’s Innovation Programme, and RTC North’s Supply Chain North East.

All these interventions are part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).