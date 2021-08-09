Fergusons Transport expands partnership following Covid-19 support campaign

Ferguson trucks with Universal Wolf livery on the curtain.

Fergusons Transport has announced the new deal with Blyth-based Universal Wolf.

The expansion comes following a joint effort between the two companies to build and deliver 750 hospital beds to support the NHS during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The beds were manufactured by Universal Wolf in Blyth and will support patients at The Nightingale Hospital Birmingham and NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow.

Universal Wolf now uses Fergusons trailers and trucks to transport its goods across the country, so far clocking up nearly 50,000 miles across well over 100 jobs in recent months.

Stuart Arkle, Logistics Director, Fergusons Transport Ltd, said: “This investment is another sign of our commitment in the growing partnership between two Northumberland companies.

"Universal Wolf have a strong presence in Blyth and whilst Ferguson Transport HQ is now based in Cramlington, Blyth is where the business was formed and is part of our DNA.

"Despite the pandemic and the after shocks of Brexit we have continued to increase our accounts and deliver Universal Wolf home grown designed and fabricated quality products throughout the UK.”

Martin McKenna, Commercial Director, Universal Wolf Ltd, said: “Fergusons Transport were an invaluable partner during a very challenging year.

"We are proud to work alongside a company that has a similar strong Blyth heritage as we do.