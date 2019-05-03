Firm’s Sterling royal accolade

A Cramlington business has picked up one of the country’s top royal honours.

Pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company Sterling Pharma Solutions has received a Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales.

The Queen’s Award acknowledges UK businesses that have demonstrated growth and commercial success in international markets.

Sterling Pharma Solutions has been recognised thanks to an 80 per cent increase in export sales over the last three years following diversification of its customer portfolio.

Kevin Cook, chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received a Queen’s Award for International Trade.

“Sterling started out as a relatively small north east business 50 years ago and after a management buyout in 2016 we’ve nurtured our position both on a national and international scale.

“To have our hard work recognised by receiving this accolade is a fantastic tribute to the team and it’s great for the north east to be recognised as well.”

Having grown steadily year on year, the company now employs almost 400 people at its north east headquarters and has an additional 23 members of staff at its new North Carolina facility.

Kevin added: “Establishing a presence in the North American market puts us in an excellent position to advance our growth strategy as we look to continue our journey to becoming a global chemistry services business.”

Sterling Pharma Solutions is the UK’s largest provider of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient development and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical industry, specialising in handling challenging chemistries.

The award follows the completion of a majority acquisition of Sterling Pharma Solutions by the specialist European healthcare investor GHO Capital earlier this year.