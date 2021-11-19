The Hepscott Park Café offers a wide range of recipes to passers by.

The café, which is part of Northumberland County Council’s Hepscott Park Horticultural Skills Unit for people with disabilities, offers a wide range of home cooked food to eat in or take away.

Most of the café ingredients come straight from the Unit’s gardens, or are grown or sourced locally.

The café also offers a range of crafts made by Northumbrian crafts-people and artisans.

The Café offers a cozy environment for a bite to eat

The café is open Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 3pm, and Saturdays from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Clive Moon, Garden Café Manager, said: “The Garden Café had to close in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Café staff have been working hard over the last couple of months to prepare the Café for re-opening.

“There will be a simplified menu to begin with, and some temporary changes to our opening hours.

"The Café will be closed on Sundays and Mondays and will open half an hour later and close half an hour earlier to give time for thorough sanitising.”

The Horticultural Skills Unit offers people with disabilities a safe, relaxing environment to work in and make friends in as well as enjoy and be themselves without discrimination.County Councillor Wendy Pattison said: “Our centres provide vulnerable adults with a great opportunity to learn new skills, meet new people and develop confidence and self-esteem while preparing them for future employment or voluntary work.”

To find out more about the Garden Café visit http://www.hepscottparkgardencafe.co.uk/