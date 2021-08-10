Investment and expansion welcomed at the Port of Blyth

The Port of Blyth.

TEXO, the Aberdeen-based engineering and fabrication specialist, is looking to be among those to benefit from the substantial investment and expansion taking place at the Port of Blyth

The Port is one of the UK’s leading Offshore Energy Bases and home to some of the renewable energy sector’s leading companies.

In recent months, the Port launched its Bates Clean Energy Terminal development, a multi-million-pound upgrade to the existing terminal.

Alan Conway, TEXO Port Services Managing Director, said: “The Port is also an integral part of the Energy Central partnership between the Port, ORE Catapult and Northumberland County Council aimed at attracting and supporting inward investment to the Blyth estuary.

"Northumberland County Council, Northumberland College and Port Training Services recently announced a £1m investment in the creation and development of a regional welding and fabrication training facility in Blyth to support education, the local community and to create job opportunities within the region.

“TEXO Ports Services’ facility has been designed on lean 5S principles and methodologies to ensure maximum efficiency is brought into all project and operational requirements whilst also encouraging this mindset into all our employees.

"We have successfully supported multiple mobilisations with a 100% track record in quality, safety and efficiency in all of our operations.

"We are excited by the current expansion of the Port of Blyth and the opportunities that this will present to us.

"TEXO Port Services is proud to be the Port of Blyth’s supplier of choice whilst also maintaining our commitment to our ever-growing customer base.

"We will shortly be launching an apprenticeship scheme at the Port of Blyth, and our Recruitment division also has a base here.

“The offshore energy market is able to take advantage of TEXO Port Services ‘One Stop Shop’ approach which boasts 24/7 support, 365 days a year.

"Our multi-disciplined approach means we can confidently take on complex and challenging projects, backed by full complex operation support and management.