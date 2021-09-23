Major employers to take part in Blyth jobs fair

Blyth MP Ian Levy.

More than 50 employers are lined up for the event, which is taking place at Port Training Services at the Port of Blyth between 10am and 3pm.

Employers include national companies and organisations.

Kwik Fit, the Co-op, the RAF and the NHS will all be available on the day alongside Cramlington-based Moody Logistics and Tharsus, who are located in Blyth.

The presence of Britishvolt – the company behind the new gigaplant at Cambois – and its construction partner ISG is also expected to generate a lot of interest.

Morgan Sindall, which has been selected to construct the stations on the Northumberland Line, will also have a stand.

Mr Levy said: “I am really looking forward to this event and will be there all day to welcome those who attend. I had hoped to do this last year, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented it.

“The range of employers that have been put together is fantastic and these are employers with large numbers of job opportunities in the short, medium and long term.

“I must thank Kay Charlton and her team at the Department of Work and Pensions for their support and the Port of Blyth for hosting an event that I hope to see repeated annually.”

Sponsorship for the jobs fair has come from the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult in Blyth and the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility.