Team GB Judo hero Gemma Gibbons cuts the red ribbon alongside Bedlington West End County First School students at the new Aldi store in Bedlington.

Team GB athlete and judo star Gemma Gibbons was on hand to cut the red ribbon at 8am today (Thursday).

The Olympic hero was joined by pupils from Bedlington West End County First School for the ceremony.

The Schalksmuhle Road store is the new Aldi to open in and around Bedlington and will be run by store manager Kyle Davis, along with a team of 25 colleagues from the local community.

Assistant manager Wendy Smith and some of her team at the all new Aldi store in Bedlington joined by Team GB athlete Gemma Gibbons. Picture by John Millard/UNP.

In celebration, Team GB silver medallist Gemma gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue before delivering an inspirational assembly for the pupils as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh.

As Aldi have been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015, the silver medallist from London 2012 focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself.

Assistant store manager, Wendy Smith said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Bedlington.

"It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

Olympian Gemma Gibbons and competition winner Lottie Coatsworth at Bedlington West End County First School. Picture by John Millard/UNP.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Bedlington West End County First School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Gemma added: “It was great to speak with the children at Bedlington West End County First School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

"Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Bedlington customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, featuring Specialbuys available every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week, the store will be offering plush toy characters from Aldi’s new Christmas advert – including Kevin the Carrot, Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford.

Aldi will donate £10,000 to Magic Breakfast from the sales of the Marcus Radishford toys.