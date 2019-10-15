New business at Quay Road building has some eye-catching features

Caboose in Blyth is being launched later this week.

And the features at Caboose include the re-development of the old heritage centre, now known as The Launch.

The new owners sought to create stunning views from the events space that can hold up to 100 people by adding in a glass wall, and new kitchen and bar.

It will also be running events for all to enjoy – including Breakfast with Santa, stargazing nights, Christmas parties, date night specials and a range of seasonal events.

Caboose in Blyth is being launched later this week.

One of the new owners, Marc McPake, said: "Having formerly dined at the boathouse, we were well aware of the venue and the potential that the building had.

“When we became aware it was available, we immediately put a plan in place to create something special that venue deserves.

"Our vision was to re-develop the Blyth Boathouse, including the old heritage centre, to create a modern, fresh environment for dining, social occasions and events, which is exactly what has been achieved.

“Our features also include the deck area known as the Caboose Deck, offering unrivalled views of the lighthouse and out to sea.

“We really want to integrate Caboose as part of the community. We want to offer local people jobs and create a space that brings people together in as many ways as possible.”