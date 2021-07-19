New Cuban themed bar close to opening in Newcastle

The new Castro's in Newcastle.

The Vaulkhard Group’s new venture, Castro’s, will host Latin-inspired food, drink, and cocktails at its location on Hood Street, formerly the Beeronomy site, which the group purchased from Newcastle Building Society.

Castro’s will offer both vertical drinking and table service for its customers while the food menu will follow a Cuban theme, mixing traditional chicken, fish and rice dishes with twists from its neighbouring Caribbean islands and South America.

The venue will also feature a hidden secret bar which will host salsa dance classes, rum sessions, cocktail masterclasses, and a private booking area.

The Vaulkhard Group, which also owns other city centre venues including Blakes, Bealim House, and Mushroom, is recruiting for 30 new full- and part-time roles at Castro’s, supporting the much-needed drive for hospitality jobs in the North East.

Ollie Vaulkhard, director of the Vaulkhard Group, said: “We know the region wants to support local businesses, but we in the industry now have a duty to provide safe, enjoyable experiences. We know Castro’s will be a very welcome addition to the heart of Newcastle city centre.

“As a business, we’ve been lucky enough to come out of lockdown with a positive outlook, and now we want to give back to our customers who have helped us throughout the last 16 months with something new and exciting for their Newcastle night out.

“At Castro’s, they’ll be able to fully immerse themselves in a Havana experience like no other – whether that be with friends, family, or work colleagues.”