New director appointed as firm looks to expand in North East

Paul Devaney, area director.

Paul Devaney has more than 33 years’ experience in the industry, having previously worked for Avant Homes, Persimmon Homes and Keepmoat Homes, and will be responsible for establishing Lovell’s presence in the northeast.

He joins the team as Lovell progresses its work to achieve significant growth targets by 2022, as well as further establishing its five-star builder status.

Paul said: “I’m delighted to be starting the next chapter of my career with Lovell and can’t wait to get stuck into my new role.

"This is naturally the next step for me, having spent much of my career in commercial roles and I’m really excited.”

Already joining Paul in the North East are technical manager David Atkinson and assistant land buyer Grady Finlay.

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Paul to the team. Our focus is on creating new and exciting communities for people across the region, and recruiting the right people is at the heart of that ethos.”

Paul added: “Even after more than 30 years in the industry, housebuilding still excites me and I’m passionate about setting high standards, which is a key driver for me.