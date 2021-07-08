New jobs created as dealership expands offering in Cramlington

Claire Thompson and Shahkiel Akbar at Pulman Skoda in Cramlington.

Following on from two successful Rent-a-Car sites in Durham, Pulman Group has launched their third VWFS Rent-a-Car site in Cramlington

The new site has already created new job roles within the team with rental assistant Claire Thompson, who started working part-time as showroom host on a weekend, returning to work in a full-time role.

Claire said: “Working for the Rent-a-Car team differs so much from previous role but I’m overly grateful that Pulman seen the potential in me to offer me this role.

"It’s a big change to adapt to compared to my previous role but it’s certainly a step in the right direction. Each day is different and I’m enjoying meeting new customers from all walks of life.

“Even in the first couple of weeks planning for the launch, I’ve already seen an improvement in my customer service, technology and people skills.”

Shahkiel Akbar, Rental Manager at Pulman Groups, added: “I’m beyond excited to welcome a third Rent-a-Car service site to Pulman.

"We’ve grown massively in less than a year and what a great achievement it’s been to grow during the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of potential for the future and some exciting plans in the pipeline, keep a look out as we’ve only just started!”

To date, VWFS Rent-a-Car Durham and Rent-a-Car Cramlington have a combined fleet of 50 cars to hire across the ŠKODA and Volkswagen range which includes hatchbacks, estates and SUVs.