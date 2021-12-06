The Green New Deal Fund will invest in a range of low carbon projects across the North of Tyne Combined Authority area, including Electric Vehicle charging solutions.

Small and medium sized businesses, public sector organisations, and community groups developing low carbon projects across Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle can access up to £2million of investment per project through the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s Green New Deal Fund.

The groundbreaking low carbon investment fund will invest £18million in low carbon infrastructure in the North of Tyne Combined Authority area over the next four years, and can invest directly into SMEs to support business growth and innovation.

Loans, equity and grants are available to fund small and medium sized innovative projects that deliver significant carbon savings and help create new jobs, and develop skills in the region’s green and low carbon industries.

Jamie Driscoll, Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

The Fund aims to support a range of low carbon projects, including community energy schemes, Electric Vehicle charging solutions, building retrofits, small scale renewables, natural capital, and low carbon heating systems.

For every £4,525 invested, each project must save one tonne of carbon dioxide per annum, and energy efficiency projects must create a 10% reduction in energy costs.

Projects awarded funding will also be encouraged to support local supply chains, helping to create new jobs in the sector.

Cllr Nick Forbes, portfolio holder for jobs, innovation and growth, said: “The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow highlighted the urgent need for all nations to take climate action now.

"The launch of the Green New Deal Fund signals our region’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions and support the growth of the green economy here in the North East.

“Investing in projects that are creating new, innovative solutions to address decarbonisation will position the North East at the forefront of the UK’s green industrial revolution, and see the region become a major destination for skills in green jobs.

The Green New Deal Fund gives businesses in the North of Tyne Combined Authority the opportunity to play a leading role in helping the UK reach its net zero target by 2050.”

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: “The world has accepted that we need to hit net-zero as soon as possible.

"Offshore wind and electric vehicles are essential components. But what about the micro-solutions at a local level? How do we help organisations and communities install heat pumps and micro-generation and even basics like insulation?

“Our Green New Deal gives them access to the capital they need to reduce carbon emissions now.

"They will repay the fund over time allowing more investment to help other people.

"The North of Tyne Green New Deal Fund will create jobs, reduce emissions, and save money – it’s the kind of innovation that’s needed for local areas to become net-zero.”

The fund is delivered in partnership with Amber Infrastructure, a leading specialist infrastructure investment fund manager.

Giles Frost, Chairman of Amber Infrastructure said: “This Fund will help to support growing businesses and develop talent in the low carbon sector, whilst also acting as a catalyst for inward investment in the region.”

The Green New Deal Fund comprises a £9million investment from the North of Tyne Combined Authority, with Amber – in its role as fund manager – tasked with sourcing an additional £9million investment.