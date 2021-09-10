New wedding reception rooms unveiled at coastal venue

The new wedding venue at the Delaval Arms, in Old Hartley.

The Delaval Arms at Old Hartley, near Whitley Bay, has been taken over by the Bartlett family, who have given it a stylish, quirky and unique new look, while still paying homage to the venue’s long history and tradition.

And the latest stage in the transformation has been revealed – a suite of function rooms – including the Bay View Suite on the first floor, with spectacular views of the coastline and St Mary’s Lighthouse.

The lighthouse, a popular wedding photo backdrop, is only minutes away as are the Instagram-friendly sandy beaches of Collywell Bay and Seaton Sluice.

The Delaval Arms, in Old Hartley.

Entirely self-contained, the Bay View Suite features a reception room for drinks, which opens on to an elegant, panelled dining room, decorated in shades of ivory and sage.

Designed by operations director Simon Bartlett, who has worked in the design and creation of top hospitality outlets around the country, the décor marries the building’s Georgian heritage with contemporary colour mixes and styling.

The dining room can host up to 30 for a formal seated wedding breakfast or 40 for a more informal buffet reception and catering is led by former Barluga executive head chef David Blackhall.

He and his team take a modern approach to traditional dishes and work with bridal couples in advance of the big day to create bespoke menus to suit their tastes and budgets.

The ground floor Green and Blue rooms are also available for wedding bookings for smaller wedding receptions up to 20 guests.

The Bay View Suite is already taking wedding bookings and Simon said couples seem increasingly keen to hold small, select receptions as opposed to the large, lavish events of recent years.

“What couples seem to be looking for is luxury and elegance on a smaller scale,” he said, “and the Bay View Suite fits that bill perfectly.

“The Delaval Arms is a fascinating building in a stunning location – and makes a gorgeous backdrop for wedding photos – but our real strength is our ability to make every wedding celebration unique.”