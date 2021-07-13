The Repro Centre, one of the biggest furniture outlets in Northumberland, was delighted with the results delivered from the now paid for paper.

Using an effective marketing campaign, Graham who owns The Repro Centre and has been using the News Post Leader for nearly 30 years, offered readers money off instore when they presented the coupon from the advert.

The campaign was put together with the help of his account manager, and once published – Graham achieved three times the usual sales numbers compared to other days.

The Repro Centre located in Ashington

Graham said “The News Post Leader we find is a really good medium for advertising. It absolutely appeals to our core market.”