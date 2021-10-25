Northern launches second series of workshops for North East job seekers

Northern is launching a second series of workshops seeking to give local communities in the north east a competitive advantage in the job market.

Northern is set to run four virtual workshops designed to help people improve their job-hunting skills.

The move comes as Northern continues to plan for the opening of the Northumberland Line, which will bring rail services, and new jobs, to the region.

Kerry Peters, Regional Director at Northern, said: “The first series of workshops were very popular so we have decided to bring them back so even more people in the north east can benefit.

“The re-opening of the Northumberland Line, which brings with it six new or refurbished stations at Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park, is a huge boost for the area and we want to give local people the best possible chance to be part of the workforce.

“We are determined to make a positive impact for the north and one of the ways we can do that, and build stronger links with the communities we serve, is to help those communities develop skills that give them an edge when looking for and applying for jobs.”

Northern’s workshops – delivered online and open to all – will focus on CV writing and interview coaching, building self-esteem, understanding great customer service and an introduction to Northern.

Kerry added: “We’re the second largest employee in the north east and we’re growing all the time.

"As we grow, we want to drive forward success within the region and provide employment opportunities – as well as travel – to the communities we serve.

“Our training modules are designed to give people in our communities transferable skills that are going to help build confidence and apply for opportunities either with Northern or other employers in the region.”

The workshops are set to take place on Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 9, and are open to all.

All training will take place online via Microsoft Teams. Full details of the courses are available via https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/northern-workshops

Northern has also joined forces with local authorities in the region to make the workshops available to those who may not be able to access the required technology at home.