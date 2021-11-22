Northern Powergrid flies high to protect power network

Northern Powergrid has flown around 13,500 kilometres during the year, checking for any potential damage or deterioration on its power lines.

Northern Powergrid has flown around 13,500 kilometres during the year, checking for any potential damage or deterioration and inspecting more than 137,500 of its network assets.

Pete Wilstrop, network inspections manager at Northern Powergrid, said: "Our electricity network delivers power to 3.9 million homes and businesses, and it's vitally important that we detect any potential problems before they occur.

"Taking to the sky to patrol our power lines means that we can quickly carry out inspections, allowing us to carry out any remedial works and repairs to ensure we continue to provide a safe, secure and reliable power supply to our customers.

"Our power lines are often located in isolated areas and have to stand up to rain, snow and high winds over the winter months.

"Using our helicopter to check them from the air is the best and most efficient way to keep our overhead network in good working order.

"Our helicopter flies at low levels at speeds of around 30 kilometres an hour.

"Whilst there is some engine noise, the crew work hard to keep it to a minimum and reduce any potential disruption to local communities while carrying out these essential checks.

"Wherever possible, we try to avoid areas where sensitive livestock is grazing."