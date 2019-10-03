Northumberland holiday park scoops excellent award - for the 11th year in a row

Amble Links Coastal Retreat & Holiday Park.

The prestigious award, now in its 30th year, recognises businesses ‘that celebrate and champion the very best of English tourism, demonstrating innovation and excellence throughout their operation’.

Brian Docherty, general manager at Amble, said: “At Amble Links, quality is our passion. We’re dedicated to offering top quality service to match our five-star location and facilities - and now we’ve got the award to prove it!

“I’m extremely proud of the team’s unbelievable work in achieving this and welcome guests to come and see for themselves just how special our park and community really is.”

The Old Storehouse at Amble Links.

Amble Links is one of 12 in Park Leisure’s portfolio of luxury, handpicked park locations, offering a mix of holiday home ownership and holidays available in some of the UK's most enviable with locations spanning Cornwall, Herefordshire, North Wales, Northumberland, Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Owners at Amble Links have access to a wealth of facilities including an indoor pool, spa, gym and nearby watersports facilities. In addition, there’s a top quality restaurant, The Old Store House.

Mark Harper, chief executive at Park Leisure 2000 Ltd, added: “This award clearly demonstrates their commitment to delivering quality service that matches the park’s stunning location.