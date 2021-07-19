Port of Blyth appoint new head of commercial ahead of busy expansion

Port of Blyth chief executive Martin Lawlor (left) welcomes Alasdair Kerr.

The Port of Blyth’s new appointment will help to oversee all business development activities and commercial strategy during what bosses expect to be an exceptionally busy period of expansion.

Bosses say Alasdair Kerr has been appointed due to his excellent track record in business development and customer service as well as a great deal of experience of the North East’s port sector, making him ideally positioned to support the Northumberland port’s ambitious growth plans.

Amongst other opportunities, the recently announced Bates Clean Energy Terminal, featuring a brand-new heavy lift quay linked to 7HA of prime quayside development land, provides the port with a considerable opportunity to welcome new clients and drive up revenue.

Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive of Port of Blyth, said: “We’re delighted to welcome a person of Alasdair’s calibre to the port and are looking forward to him playing a key role in the next stage of our development.”

Alasdair added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the port and taking a lead on commercial matters at such an exciting time.

"There are so many positive developments taking place across a range of sectors around the estuary and I can’t wait to get started with the team and make my mark.”