Port of Blyth celebrates landing major contract with offshore wind farm firm

Seaway 7 begins storing and mobilising inter array cable for the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in bespoke storage tanks at the Port of Blyth.

The 1,075MW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project is located 27km off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth.

A £3billion joint venture between TotalEnergies (51 per cent) and SSE Renewables (49 per cent), Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest and deepest offshore wind farm when complete.

The Northumberland based port has already started to receive cable into quayside storage tanks, designed and built by their in-house technical team.

In total, approximately 12,000 tonnes of inter-array cable will pass through the Port’s Battleship Wharf Terminal, prior to installation offshore across 2022.

Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive of Port of Blyth, said: “Clearly, we are delighted to have been selected by Seaway 7 and look forward to working with them over the course of the project which will only enhance our reputation as one of the UK’s leading offshore energy hubs.

"We are confident that the award will help to attract further contracts to support the sector.”

In addition, the Seagreen contract will provide a boost to training and education around the Blyth Estuary, providing “real world” experience to students, from STEM to apprenticeship level, gaining inspiration from offshore energy related activity.

In particular the Port’s award winning Offshore Renewable & Subsea Engineering Level 3 Diploma, designed in partnership with Newcastle College, is aiming to develop the next generation of offshore focussed engineers and technicians.

Martin Lawlor added: “It’s a real added bonus that this contract can act as a practical learning resource to the thousands of local students focused on the sector.

"We hope they can become part of the future for offshore wind where there are great opportunities for a rewarding career.”

Port of Blyth is home to some of the world’s leading offshore energy companies and has been involved in a number of internationally significant projects.