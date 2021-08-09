Port's largest ever delivery to help Northumberland's roads

The cargo of rock salt being unloaded at the Port of Blyth.

The Port handled the import of rock salt which will be used to treat Northumberland’s roads during the coming winter months this year.

The bulk carrier “Pax” arrived at Blyth last week from Barcelona following a ten-day journey, with the 27,869 tonnes of rock salt being taken off at the Port’s Battleship Wharf terminal.

The material is now destined for Northumberland County Council’s Highways depots and staff say it will help ensure a good level of stocks ahead of the annual gritting season this year.

Officials at the Port were delighted with the arrival, saying it shows the size of cargo they can deal with.

Edwin Dick, Harbour Master at Port of Blyth, said: “Welcoming the largest shipment in the Port’s history is a significant milestone and demonstrates the size of cargo that we can accommodate.

“Knowing that this will help to keep the County’s roads safe in the winter is an added bonus and we are pleased to be serving our regional stakeholders in such a positive way.”

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for local services at the council, was full of praise for the role played by the Port and reducing the road journeys to distribute the rock salt.

He said: “We are extremely lucky to have the Port of Blyth in the county, and it is great to know that this huge carrier has brought in one of our key resources for treating roads and footpaths during the winter months.

“This bulk delivery into Blyth has also made for shorter road journeys to our depots in the North, West and South East Northumberland.”

Regarded as one of the United Kingdom’s leading Trust Ports, the Port of Blyth is a key gateway for trade across the North of England, as well as acting as a major hub for the offshore energy sector, which continues to expand.