Supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs

Isabella West, CEO of Hirestreet.

Isabella West, CEO of Hirestreet, is bringing her business acumen to Newcastle High School for Girls Business Alumnae Network Group after taking a position on the committee.

Isabella, 30, named the North East Business Person of the Year 2021, recently gave an insight on how she built a global retail empire in under five years and why sustainability has been key to finding her niche within a crowded industry.

Hirestreet, established in 2017, after Isabella identified a gap in the market for affordable rental fashion and the opportunity to disrupt a traditional industry, is the UK’s leading fashion rental service.

Isabella, who has featured in Forbes 30 under 30, said: “I am a firm believer that the successes of any entrepreneur lay not in the individual but the cohesiveness of the people they surround themselves with.

"This is something I learnt whilst at school and has been proven to me throughout my career.

“When times get tough, it’s your network you should turn to for support and I have not yet found a greater one than the girls I was surrounded with whilst at Central Newcastle High School for Girls.

“The joining together of the two schools has increased the networking opportunities available, both to the girls at school and the women who are making noise whilst they do what they do best, succeed.

“The pandemic has been devastating but it has also made us all realise why our networks are vital to keep us strong and empowered.