Two pubs to take part in 12-day real ale festival

Two Wetherspoon pubs are taking part in a 12-day real ale festival.

A selection of up to 15 British and Irish real ales will be available at The Rohan Kanhai, Woodhorn Road, Ashington, and at The Wallaw, Union Street, Blyth, during a 12-day real-ale festival from Wednesday, October 20, to Sunday, October 31.

The beers – at £1.99 a pint – include Black Sheep Monty Python's Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster's Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers plus a number of beers not previously served in the pub.

A spokesperson for the pubs said: "The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales.