Fishing vessel owners and skippers are being invited to take part in an annual fishing survey.

The survey, carried out by Seafish, starts on July 5 and runs throughout the summer.

The annual socio-economic survey asks questions about the financial performance of fishing businesses and demographics of their crew.

It gives owners and skippers the chance to share how their business has faired in the last 12 months through changes such as the pandemic and Brexit

All responses are treated as confidential, with no figures from individual vessels revealed.

Vessel owners and skippers who are willing to participate in the fleet survey are asked to email [email protected] with their name, email and/or phone number and port of operation.

This will then allow a meeting with a researcher to be arranged in port or by a telephone or video call.