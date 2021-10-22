Applications for next year's school reception places in Northumberland open soon

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services.

Making that choice will involve a fair amount of research. Suggestions from Northumberland County Council to help with the decision process include planning a visit to the school, viewing the online prospectus, checking performance tables and researching Ofsted reports.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “As a council, we are committed to ensuring every child in Northumberland has access to good education from the very start of their educational journey.

“Investing in our schools and learning offer is extremely important to ensure our children are able to learn in environments where they are happy and safe and have access to opportunities from the very start of their education.”

With a good choice of first and primary schools across the county, parents and carers are being reminded to get their applications in before the Saturday, January 15 deadline.

Once the deadline passes, any application received after this date will be considered as late and the chance of gaining a place at a preferred school could be greatly reduced.

Cath McEvoy-Carr, the council’s executive director for adult and children’s services, said: “This a huge next step in a child’s life and whether they have been in nursery or pre-school, it is hard to believe that in less than a year’s time they will be moving on to that first stage of education.

“I know parents and carers will be worried, but I want to reassure you that we have an excellent education offer here in Northumberland.

“We are extremely proud of our education and are pleased that we are able to support our children at every stage of their educational journey.”

Offers for reception places will be made on National Offers Day – Friday, April 15, 2022 – where parents will receive an email if applying online or by post if applying by paper.