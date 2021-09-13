Applications now open for 2022 middle, secondary and high school admissions in Northumberland

School admissions.

One of the most important decisions parents and carers will make about their child’s education will be deciding which school for them to attend. Making that choice will involve a great deal of planning and research; planning a visit to the school, viewing their online prospectus, checking performance tables and researching Ofsted reports can all help in that decision process.

The most important thing parents and carers can do for their childs education before expressing preferences is to find out as much information as possible about the school(s) they and their child are interested in attending and the Admissions Policy for each individual school.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Every child deserves a good education, one that gives them the foundation for achieving the best of their potential, and for that reason we want to see that every child is given the best possible chance by providing the very best opportunities in education across Northumberland.”

The school's admissions portal can be accessed HERE until Sunday, October 31 when school applications close.

With a good choice of schools across Northumberland, parents and carers are being reminded to get their applications in before the admissions application deadline closes. Once the deadline passes any application received after this date will be considered as late, and the chance of gaining a place at a preferred school could be greatly reduced.

Cath McEvoy-Carr, executive director for adult and children’s services said: “This can be both an exciting and nerve-wrecking time for parents, carers and their children.

“Ensure you take the time to look at the schools in your area and apply for those that are right for your child.

“We are extremely proud of our education offer in Northumberland and are pleased that we are able to support our children at every stage of their educational journey.”

Those looking to apply for reception places can do so from Monday, November 1.