Ashington school celebrates A-level success for students

Staff joined pupils at Duke’s Secondary School to celebrate their results.

Layla Evans is heading to Northumbria University to study Occupational Therapy after achieving two Distinction grades in Health and Social Care and a grade B in Psychology.

Katie Murthwaite celebrated a raft of achievements, including a Distinction* in ICT, Distinction in Media and Merit in Performing Arts, plus an Extended Project Qualification and her Gold Artsmark Award. She is now planning on studying Computer Games Design at Teesside University.

Cameron Donnelly is due to head to Sunderland University in September to study Sport and Exercise Science, after bagging his A grade in Physical Education.

Thanaphat Niamklin has gained the qualifications needed to achieve his place to study Law at Canterbury after only two years in the UK, having moved to Ashington from his native Thailand.

Steve Gibson, Principal at Duke’s School, said: “We are proud of our sixth formers who have done so well and are heading to really exciting futures.