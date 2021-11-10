Ashington school pupil designs banner for new housing development

Jessica with her winning design outside Taylor Wimpey North East’s development, North Seaton Park.

Children at Thomas Bewick C of E Primary School, in Ashington, were invited to design a flag or banner to welcome customers to Taylor Wimpey North East’s development, North Seaton Park.

Organisers said that the youngsters were in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher and seeing their design installed and displayed at the development.

11-year-old Jessica was named the winner for her design, which has been installed at the entrance of the Ashington development.

John Macfarlane, Deputy Head Teacher at Thomas Bewick C of E Primary, said: “Everyone at Thomas Bewick C of E Primary is so proud of Jessica.

"She has certainly let her light shine by showcasing a determined attitude and fantastic artistic skills.

"We think we have a budding designer on our hands. Well done Jessica!”

Sarah Northcott, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are always looking for ways to include the local community in our developments and we were pleased to work with Thomas Bewick C of E Primary on this competition.

“We want to thank all the children who took part in the competition and submitted their entries – it was really difficult to choose our favourite but a big congratulations goes to Jessica, our deserved winner.”

