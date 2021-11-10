Ashington school pupil designs banner for new housing development

Artistic school pupils have been putting their creative skills to the test to help developers.

By David Sedgwick
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:00 am
Jessica with her winning design outside Taylor Wimpey North East’s development, North Seaton Park.

Children at Thomas Bewick C of E Primary School, in Ashington, were invited to design a flag or banner to welcome customers to Taylor Wimpey North East’s development, North Seaton Park.

Organisers said that the youngsters were in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher and seeing their design installed and displayed at the development.

11-year-old Jessica was named the winner for her design, which has been installed at the entrance of the Ashington development.

John Macfarlane, Deputy Head Teacher at Thomas Bewick C of E Primary, said: “Everyone at Thomas Bewick C of E Primary is so proud of Jessica.

"She has certainly let her light shine by showcasing a determined attitude and fantastic artistic skills.

"We think we have a budding designer on our hands. Well done Jessica!”

Sarah Northcott, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are always looking for ways to include the local community in our developments and we were pleased to work with Thomas Bewick C of E Primary on this competition.

“We want to thank all the children who took part in the competition and submitted their entries – it was really difficult to choose our favourite but a big congratulations goes to Jessica, our deserved winner.”

