Ashington youngster wins competition after reading 19 books during summer holidays

County councillor for Ashington Central, Caroline Ball presents eight-year-old Nathan Bush, of Ashington, with his Summer Reading Challenge prize.

Children signed up in libraries, online or via the Holiday and Food programmes (HAF) running through the summer, with more than 2,000 children taking part this year.

This year’s theme was ‘Wild World Heroes’ and children were asked to read at least six books over the school holidays, to help to continue their reading journey over the summer.

Each child who participated was presented with a certificate and medal at presentations on returning to school.

Every library then nominated a child, who they felt had gone the extra mile, to be entered into a competition to win a family trip with Billy Shiels Boat Trips on their Grey Seals Tour.

The winner was eight-year-old Nathan Bush, of Ashington, who read 19 books over the summer.

This year library teams were able to take the challenge into communities through the HAF programme, allowing children who may not otherwise have been able to get involved to take part.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are delighted with the number of children who have taken part in the challenge this year, particular those communities where children may have not had the chance to take part before.

“We hope for them, and all the children involved that it has shown them the enjoyment they can get from reading and the positive impact it can have on them and their family as they share and read books together.

“Our library teams have done a phenomenal job in these difficult of times to ensure the Summer Reading Challenge was still a success.”Cllr Caroline Ball, county councillor for Ashington Central, presented Nathan with his prize.

She said: “We know times have been difficult for people lately, so it is so nice to have something positive to celebrate.

"Congratulations to Nathan on a fantastic job and also well done to the staff at Ashington Library who have worked tirelessly to make sure children were still able to enjoy this year’s reading challenge.”