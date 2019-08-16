Bedlington Academy celebrates more good A-level results
Staff and students at Bedlington Academy were celebrating another excellent set of A-level results.
Students’ hard work and dedication has paid off with many now securing their first-choice places at university and college.
Overall, 80 per cent of entries achieved their target grade or above, with value added significantly higher than last year at 0.34, taking the school well above the national average.
Results were particularly impressive in science subjects and maths.
Amongst the many high fliers celebrating their success were Megan Goss who will now go on to study chemistry at York University after securing two As and a B and Jack Whinnom who has secured a place on his first-choice chemistry course at Durham University with two As and a B.
Matthew Jones also did exceptionally well, meeting and exceeding all his targets to secure one A and two Bs and a place at Northumbria University to study physics with astrophysics.
Joanna Lamb, Head of School at Bedlington Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of our students, who have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these results.
“Their dedication and resilience, along with the high quality teaching and support they have received from our talented staff, has been key to their success. I wish all of our students the best of luck in their next steps.”