Bedlington Academy celebrates more good A-level results

Bedlington Academy students Jasmine Hurley, Megan Goss, Matthew Jones, Kieron Robson and Jack Whinnom.

Students’ hard work and dedication has paid off with many now securing their first-choice places at university and college.

Overall, 80 per cent of entries achieved their target grade or above, with value added significantly higher than last year at 0.34, taking the school well above the national average.

Results were particularly impressive in science subjects and maths.

Amongst the many high fliers celebrating their success were Megan Goss who will now go on to study chemistry at York University after securing two As and a B and Jack Whinnom who has secured a place on his first-choice chemistry course at Durham University with two As and a B.

Matthew Jones also did exceptionally well, meeting and exceeding all his targets to secure one A and two Bs and a place at Northumbria University to study physics with astrophysics.

Joanna Lamb, Head of School at Bedlington Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of our students, who have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these results.