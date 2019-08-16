Blyth Academy celebrates 98% pass rate in A-levels

Two students at Blyth Academy with their A-level results.

The Sixth Form students demonstrated another year of positive results and improvements on previous years.

Overall, 100 per cent of the Art students secured A or B grades, and 100 per cent of BTEC Sports students achieved Distinctions or Merits.

And it meant all sixth form students secured university places or apprenticeships, with five students progressing to nursing/midwifery careers in the North East.

Individual successes include Jessica Wade who achieved two As and a B in Art, Psychology and Geography, and is going to read Psychology at Durham University; and Alicia Maddison who achieved two Bs and two Cs in Art, Extended Project, Photography and Psychology. Alicia is going to read psychology at Northumbria University.

Nikki Gibb, Executive Principal, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year's A-level results at The Blyth Academy.

“Once again the hard work and dedication of the students and staff has paid off.

“The improvements made this year show that the academy continues to improve and, most importantly, that the students have the grades needed for the next step in their very bright futures.