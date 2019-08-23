Blyth Academy celebrates best ever GCSE results

Pupils at The Blyth Academy celebrate their results.

A total of 64 per cent of students overall achieved a pass in English and Maths, an improvement of 32 per cent over a two-year period.

There were some outstanding individual successes - Aaron Patmore achieved two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and two Grade 7s; Dylan Monaghan achieved six Grade 8s and one Grade 7; and Victoria Armstrong achieved three Grade 8s and four Grade 7s.

Donna Park, Principal of The Blyth Academy, said: “I am delighted that the hard work and commitment of our students has been rewarded with these outstanding results.

"It makes their effort and dedication worthwhile, and I would like to thank the staff for their continued passion for ensuring our students succeed.

"These are record-breaking results that will significantly benefit the Blyth community.”

Nikki Gibb, Executive Principal of The Blyth Academy, added: “Students and staff are to be congratulated for these results, and should be very proud of what they have accomplished.

"They have all worked incredibly hard to achieve at these levels, and the results reflect the dedication and commitment they have shown.”

Rob Tarn, Chief Executive of Northern Education Trust, said: “These results reflect the hard work and commitment of the staff and students within the academy.

"The year on year improvement demonstrates the ongoing quality of education provided by the academy, and the exceptional desire of the students to succeed.

"We aim to enhance the life chances of the children and young people in our care, and these results are the culmination of their incredible efforts and dedication, allowing them to progress to the next stage of their lives with confidence in their abilities to succeed.