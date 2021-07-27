Blyth pupils finding treasure among other people's rubbish

Pupils Tomasz, Dre, Sophie and Evie with Higher Level Teaching Assistant Hilda Allan, make a poster of hope for the world.

Youngsters at a Blyth school are making good use of their new-found treasures to create a range of spectacular artwork.

Pupils at St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School, in Claremont Terrace, have transformed dull bottle tops into amazing artwork.

It is part of a project to illustrate how waste plastic can be used to create visual reminders of how important it is to recycle and look after our planet.

Lilly makes waves amid a sea of plastic bottle tops.

The rainbow colours of the collected bottle tops were inspiration for their image of the Earth amid the colours of the spectrum.

Mrs Pauline Johnstone, headteacher, was delighted with the work and efforts the pupils had put in.

She said: “Our children have really enjoyed learning about recycling by creating pictures and artwork.

"They have produced some amazing pieces as a result and we think it’s a great way to illustrate how important it is to look after our planet and to re-use whatever we can and save waste.”