Blyth pupils take up fitness challenge to help charity

Children at Northern Education Trust taking part in the Passport to 2021 challenge.

Last November, Northern Education Trust launched the Passport to 2021 challenge to encourage students and staff to take part in safe physical exercise whilst also raising money for the Trust’s named charity – The Sick Children’s Trust.

Participants had to complete their passport, which had 20 boxes for recording 100 exercises each, with a final box for recording the last 21 exercises.

Students and staff alike across the whole Trust, including Blyth Academy, performed exercises to complete their passports, with a very healthy sense of competition to see who could finish their 2,021 exercises first.

There was sit-ups, press-ups, squats, star jumps, burpees, basketball, running, walking, cycling, weight lifting, dancing and a Santa Dash!

A Trust spokesperson said: “The result of all this enthusiastic activity was not only fitter academy communities, but a magnificent £5,615 was raised, which will be split equally between The Sick Children’s Trust, and a hardship grant for our students. Families will be able to apply to the hardship fund, and the money will be allocated to those most in need.