Meadowdale Primary opened its doors for the first time in September 2020, with staff say they have joined children on an exciting journey so far.

The cornerstone of the new-look primary school is the Early Years Foundation Stage, a place where first steps are taken and life long memories are made.

Headteacher Amanda Alison said: “Meadowdale Early Years is a place filled with friendship and laughter, where learning stems from an abundance of unique experiences, children’s interests and staff expertise, all of which manifest themselves in awe inspiring play.

“At Meadowdale our learning environments are constantly evolving, offering the children spaces in which to explore, create and take risks.”

Each of the school’s Early Years classes has access to its own fresh and exciting outdoor classroom, along with the use two Forest School sites.

Following its first year as a primary school, staff are already looking forward to the opportunities on offer to the youngest learners in the near academic year in September.

Amanda added: “Meadowdale Primary is a very special place to work and learn in.

"I am a very lucky headteacher working with a caring, dedicated and experienced team to ensure that every child has a happy, safe and successful learning journey from nursery all the way through to being ready for High School.

“At Meadowdale, every child is an individual and are nurtured with great care and support to ensure that they fulfil their potential both academically and socially.

"We have so much outdoor space that our children, in the last year, have engaged in lots of active learning which we believe is so important to support and encourage healthy minds.

“Our school, both indoors and outdoors, has undergone a huge transformation from being a highly successful middle school into our ambition of being ‘More than a Primary’.

"Our motto is ‘Together We Can’ and with a team whom have risen to so many challenges in the last year, we will continue to shine and be the best that we can be.”

For more on the school visit www.meadowdale.northumberland.sch.uk to see a virtual tour video, or contact the office 01670 823 170.

