Cramlington school's GCSE results "out of this world"
A headteacher said the best GCSE results in her school's 50-year history were "out of this world".
Nearly 80 per cent of students at Cramlington Learning Village achieved at least a Grade 4 in English and Mathematics and the results of three students put them amongst the top 750 in the country.
Between them they were awarded a staggering 26 Grade 9s.
Ben Mills was awarded nine Grade 9s.
He said: “It was quite difficult and stressful, especially leading up to the exams. I don’t think I would have got so many Grade 9s without the help of the teachers.
"They worked really hard to help people get the grades they needed. It’s a fantastic school.”
Ben is specialising in science subjects in the sixth form.
Elena Walker – who was unable to pick up her results – also received nine Grade 9s for her subjects.
Lois Buckland – who achieved eight top grades – said: “I did a lot of revision but I was quite still quite shocked.”
Lois is taking Maths, Further Maths, Biology and Chemistry A Levels at the school and is thinking about studying Law or Medicine at university.
Elliot Armstrong-Reed said his results were “a good surprise” particularly after his History exam.
“I wasn’t feeling particularly good about it, but I got a Grade 9 so I’m really pleased with that. The teachers prepared us really well,” he said.
Cramlington Learning Village opened in 1969 a few weeks after the historic Apollo 11 trip to the moon.
“To use the moon-landing analogy, the results are out of this world and the students in this year group have worked so hard to earn their success,” said head teacher Wendy Heslop.
“Everyone - staff and students alike - can be proud of this record achievement in an historic year for the school.
“We are the only school in Cramlington. Teachers come and stay because of their fantastic colleagues and the students who make our job such a pleasure.”